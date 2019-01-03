Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,158 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,512,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,536 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,201,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,636,000 after acquiring an additional 51,787 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,818,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,607 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,333,000 after acquiring an additional 880,253 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $92.27 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

