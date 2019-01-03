Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 65,400 Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.87.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 9.89%.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

