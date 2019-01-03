Coin2.1 Market Capitalization Achieves $26,067.00 (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Coin2.1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Coin2.1 has a market capitalization of $26,067.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin2.1 has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin2.1 alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006502 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020514 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00234676 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014494 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000942 BTC.

About Coin2.1

Coin2.1 (CRYPTO:C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. The official website for Coin2.1 is www.coin2.us. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto.

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

Coin2.1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin2.1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin2.1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin2.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin2.1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.