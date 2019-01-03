Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Boosted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CL stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,732. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.
About Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.
