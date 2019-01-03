Commerzbank (CBK) PT Set at €8.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.07% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Baader Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.79 ($11.38).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.82 ($6.77) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a twelve month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

