Community Bank System (CBU) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CBU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Community Bank System stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $141.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $79,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 68,296.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 949,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 947,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,117,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,433,000 after purchasing an additional 465,005 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $9,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

