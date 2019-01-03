Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 2,660 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,597,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,495,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,320,026,000 after buying an additional 2,398,540 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,605,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 11,300.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,842,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $244,007,000 after buying an additional 1,826,090 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 2,660 Shares of Visa Inc (V)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/community-trust-investment-co-sells-2660-shares-of-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.