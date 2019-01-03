Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 26.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 291.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 516,630 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 350.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 62,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Basico alerts:

SBS stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.60. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Companhia de Saneamento Basico had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $967.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Basico will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/companhia-de-saneamento-basico-sbs-position-lifted-by-mackenzie-financial-corp.html.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.