Comparing Ally Financial (ALLY) & Wins Finance (WINS)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Wins Finance does not pay a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ally Financial and Wins Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $9.87 billion 0.96 $929.00 million $2.39 9.57 Wins Finance $100,000.00 4,370.75 $10.49 million N/A N/A

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wins Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Wins Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 16.87% 10.25% 0.79% Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ally Financial and Wins Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 5 11 0 2.69 Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ally Financial presently has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.48%. Given Ally Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Volatility & Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wins Finance has a beta of 5.92, meaning that its stock price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Wins Finance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment provides automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers. Its automotive finance services include providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, and fleet financing. This segment also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. Its primary focus is on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides digital wealth management and online brokerage platform services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

