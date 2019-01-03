Comparing Avitar (AVTI) & Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Avitar alerts:

87.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Avitar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avitar and Zimmer Biomet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avitar 0 0 0 0 N/A Zimmer Biomet 3 8 13 0 2.42

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus price target of $132.14, suggesting a potential upside of 29.20%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Avitar.

Volatility and Risk

Avitar has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Zimmer Biomet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Avitar does not pay a dividend. Zimmer Biomet pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zimmer Biomet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avitar and Zimmer Biomet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $7.82 billion 2.67 $1.81 billion $8.03 12.74

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Avitar.

Profitability

This table compares Avitar and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avitar N/A N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet 22.42% 12.88% 5.95%

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Avitar on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avitar

Avitar, Inc. is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy. The company also provides foam disposable products including medical-grade hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables such as wound dressings comprising Hydrasorb, a wound dressing product for exudating wounds; and various custom foam products comprising a sinus dressing and a device used by astronauts for relieving ear pressure while in a pressurized space suit. In addition, it develops specialty wound dressings for the cardiac catheter lab market, as well as the Illizarov Dressing used for dressing external bone fixators in orthopedic procedures. The company markets its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, medical supply companies, governmental agencies, schools, and corporations through direct sales force and strategic partners, as well as through a network of distributors. Avitar, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Canton, Massachusetts with Additional office in Calgary, Canada.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Avitar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avitar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.