Comparing Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and Replimune Group (REPL)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genocea Biosciences and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 852.38%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 160.32%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -584.35% -96.12% Replimune Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Replimune Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $230,000.00 158.19 -$56.71 million ($1.98) -0.21 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$19.70 million N/A N/A

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Replimune Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

