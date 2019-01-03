Comparing Horizon Pharma (HZNP) & Innate Pharma (IPHYF)

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Horizon Pharma and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Pharma 0 4 8 0 2.67 Innate Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Horizon Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $23.64, suggesting a potential upside of 18.60%. Given Horizon Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Pharma is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Pharma and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Pharma $1.06 billion 3.16 -$410.52 million $1.18 16.89 Innate Pharma $49.74 million 9.60 -$54.68 million ($1.01) -8.21

Innate Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horizon Pharma. Innate Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Pharma has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Pharma and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Pharma -18.70% 27.14% 6.09% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Horizon Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Horizon Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Pharma beats Innate Pharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients. Its products also include KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout; RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; DUEXIS for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; VIMOVO to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache. The company has collaboration agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center to evaluate ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in various forms of cancer; Alliance for Lupus Research to evaluate RAYOS/LODOTRA on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus patients; and Syneos Health, Inc. in connection with its Phase III confirmatory trial to evaluate teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

