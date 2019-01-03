Comparing Lattice (LTTC) & Communications Systems (JCS)

Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Lattice alerts:

Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lattice does not pay a dividend. Communications Systems pays out -53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Lattice shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Communications Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lattice and Communications Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems $82.32 million 0.27 -$11.82 million ($0.15) -15.93

Lattice has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Communications Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Lattice has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems -11.71% -16.87% -13.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lattice and Communications Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice 0 0 0 0 N/A Communications Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Communications Systems beats Lattice on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden. It also offers NetVisit, a video arraignment technology that enables inmates to remain at the jail facility while a Judge conducts the arraignment over a real-time video connection; and account deposit platform that provides inmates and their families and friends with various phone account types. The company was formerly known as Science Dynamics Corporation and changed its name to Lattice Incorporated in February 2007. Lattice Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The company's JDL Technologies segment offers IT managed services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures, and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.