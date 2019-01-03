Comparing StoneCastle Financial (BANX) and Pzena Investment Management (PZN)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

25.8% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for StoneCastle Financial and Pzena Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

StoneCastle Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Given StoneCastle Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe StoneCastle Financial is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Pzena Investment Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $17.37 million 7.59 $12.03 million $1.59 12.66 Pzena Investment Management $141.29 million 4.31 $6.90 million $0.63 13.94

StoneCastle Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pzena Investment Management. StoneCastle Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pzena Investment Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. StoneCastle Financial pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pzena Investment Management pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 75.91% N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management 6.54% 16.00% 9.43%

Summary

StoneCastle Financial beats Pzena Investment Management on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.