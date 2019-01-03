Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (CLF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on February 1st

Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (ASX:CLF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 4th.

ASX:CLF opened at A$1.17 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

About Concentrated Leaders Fund

Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in blue chip stocks of companies listed in the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

