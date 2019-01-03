Contrasting 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) & United Community Bancorp (UCBA)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and United Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:UCBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. United Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and United Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and United Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $49.90 million 3.28 $6.92 million $1.06 18.40 United Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 1st Constitution Bancorp and United Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of United Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of United Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and United Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 16.34% 10.76% 1.11% United Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats United Community Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

United Community Bancorp Company Profile

United Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in Southeastern Indiana. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, including checking accounts; interest-bearing accounts, such as interest-bearing checking and money market accounts; regular savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as municipal deposits. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family real estate, nonresidential real estate and land, construction, agricultural, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, loans secured by savings accounts or certificates of deposit, new farm and garden equipment loans, new and used automobiles loans, recreational vehicle loans, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It operates through five branches located in Dearborn County and three branches located in adjacent Ripley County in Indiana. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

