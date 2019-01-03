Contrasting ASM International (ASMIY) & Greystone Logistics (GLGI)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ASM International pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Greystone Logistics does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ASM International and Greystone Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 47.26% 10.11% 9.33% Greystone Logistics 3.62% 98.98% 6.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASM International and Greystone Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $832.99 million 2.34 $511.35 million N/A N/A Greystone Logistics $48.61 million 0.34 $1.62 million N/A N/A

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics.

Summary

ASM International beats Greystone Logistics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's product platforms include Advance, a batch vertical furnace tool, which is used for smaller wafer sizes; XP Platform, a single wafer product platform that enables high-volume multi-chamber parallel processing or integration of sequential process steps on one platform; XP8 Platform, which provides productivity with up to eight chambers integrated on a single wafer platform; and Epsilon, a single wafer and chamber tool that deposits silicon-based materials for various applications, such as high-temperature silicon, low-temperature silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbon, and other silicon-based compounds. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.