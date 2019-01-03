Contrasting Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) & CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Audentes Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -37.47% CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A -30.70% -28.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Audentes Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -$90.23 million ($3.40) -6.53 CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.77 million ($0.18) -21.94

CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Audentes Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Audentes Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Audentes Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics 2 5 5 0 2.25 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $33.21, indicating a potential upside of 49.54%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.22%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Audentes Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaborative development agreement with Genethon to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products for the treatment of XLMTM; and license and collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to research, develop, sell, and import licensed products for the treatment of crigler-najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer. The company's late-stage clinical drug candidates, including EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma; MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkin's lymphoma. It also offers a portfolio of 25 U.S. food and drug administration-approved abbreviated new drug applications and 1 abbreviated new drug applications. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

