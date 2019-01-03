Contrasting ENGlobal (ENG) & Ecology and Environment (EEI)

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) and ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecology and Environment 0 0 0 0 N/A ENGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecology and Environment and ENGlobal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecology and Environment $104.50 million 0.55 $3.01 million N/A N/A ENGlobal $55.76 million 0.32 -$16.25 million N/A N/A

Ecology and Environment has higher revenue and earnings than ENGlobal.

Volatility & Risk

Ecology and Environment has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGlobal has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Ecology and Environment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of ENGlobal shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Ecology and Environment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ENGlobal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecology and Environment and ENGlobal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecology and Environment 2.01% 6.33% 4.36% ENGlobal -8.47% -22.48% -16.69%

Dividends

Ecology and Environment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ENGlobal does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ecology and Environment beats ENGlobal on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecology and Environment

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. provides engineering and professional services principally to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management, and Automation Engineering & Integration. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management segment provides consulting services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering as well as inspection, construction management, mechanical integrity, field support, quality assurance, plant asset management and related project services to the midstream and downstream sectors. It also provides engineering, design, installation, operation, and maintenance to various government, public sector, and international facilities. The Automation Engineering & Integration segment provides engineering services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering, information technology and electrical projects primarily to the energy industry throughout the United States as well as a specific project in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

