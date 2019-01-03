Contrasting HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY) and ROHM CO LTD/ADR (ROHCY)

ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ROHM CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ROHM CO LTD/ADR and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 2 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares ROHM CO LTD/ADR and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM CO LTD/ADR 11.59% 6.57% 5.70% HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 6.90% 24.51% 13.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ROHM CO LTD/ADR and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM CO LTD/ADR $3.00 million 2,234.32 $335.24 million N/A N/A HENNES & MAURIT/ADR $23.26 billion 0.87 $1.88 billion $0.23 12.04

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ROHM CO LTD/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

ROHM CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ROHM CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR beats ROHM CO LTD/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ROHM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs. It also provides discrete semiconductor products, such as diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes; and modules comprising printheads, optical and power modules, and wireless communication and battery-less radio modules. In addition, the company offers power devices, including SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors and tantalum capacitors; opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, and optical sensors; and Intel chipsets. Its products are used for the industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and PC/communications applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; and decorations and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and children's rooms. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, H&M HOME, ARKET, and & Other Stories brands. As of March 15, 2018, it had approximately 4,700 stores in 69 markets, including franchise markets; and 44 online markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

