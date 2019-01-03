Contrasting Lattice (LTTC) & Avaya (AVYA)

Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lattice alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lattice and Avaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice 0 0 0 0 N/A Avaya 0 3 2 0 2.40

Avaya has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.35%. Given Avaya’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avaya is more favorable than Lattice.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice N/A N/A N/A Avaya 114.49% 193.03% 44.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lattice and Avaya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avaya $2.85 billion 0.56 $3.26 billion N/A N/A

Avaya has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice.

Summary

Avaya beats Lattice on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Company Profile

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden. It also offers NetVisit, a video arraignment technology that enables inmates to remain at the jail facility while a Judge conducts the arraignment over a real-time video connection; and account deposit platform that provides inmates and their families and friends with various phone account types. The company was formerly known as Science Dynamics Corporation and changed its name to Lattice Incorporated in February 2007. Lattice Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.