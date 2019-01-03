Contrasting SBT Bancorp (SBTB) and OFG Bancorp (OFG)

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SBT Bancorp alerts:

This table compares SBT Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBT Bancorp $20.03 million 2.45 $2.35 million N/A N/A OFG Bancorp $424.33 million 2.01 $52.64 million $1.33 12.50

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares SBT Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBT Bancorp 17.46% 11.92% 0.76% OFG Bancorp 18.22% 10.28% 1.25%

Dividends

SBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. OFG Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SBT Bancorp and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OFG Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

OFG Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.22%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than SBT Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

SBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of SBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats SBT Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBT Bancorp Company Profile

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and pension administration and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for SBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.