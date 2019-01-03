Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 77.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $282.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein acquired 348 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.59 per share, with a total value of $84,073.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,953.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $250.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $216.47 and a 52 week high of $283.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The medical device company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $651.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

