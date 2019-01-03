Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 214 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,617,000 after buying an additional 11,624,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,369,796,000 after buying an additional 3,318,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,318,689,000 after buying an additional 2,790,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,307,000 after buying an additional 2,479,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,545,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,643,000 after buying an additional 2,266,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.39.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

