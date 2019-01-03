COSS Reaches Market Cap of $7.00 Million (COSS)

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, COSS has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One COSS token can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and COSS. COSS has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $94,959.00 worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.02312610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00153896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00199879 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026609 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026614 BTC.

About COSS

COSS launched on March 6th, 2018. COSS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,372,705 tokens. COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. COSS’s official website is coss.io. The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio.

Buying and Selling COSS

COSS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COSS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COSS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COSS using one of the exchanges listed above.

