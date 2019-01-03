Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Holdings Reduced by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $257.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total value of $1,490,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,312 shares of company stock worth $13,140,422 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $204.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $175.79 and a 52 week high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

