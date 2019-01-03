Crane’s (CR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crane reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2018 earnings. The company expects that solid sales volume, the Crane Currency buyout, higher productivity, pricing actions, existing repositioning moves, lower interest expense and reduced corporate tax rates will continue to enhance its profitability in the quarters ahead. Notably, Crane raised its adjusted earnings view for 2018 from $5.60-$5.80 per share to $5.80-$5.90 per share. However, the stock and its industry recorded loss over the past month. We notice that material cost inflation (due to tariffs) remains a major cause of concern for Crane. Moreover, weak recreational vehicle sales and unfavorable foreign exchange rates may continue to hurt the company’s near-term profitability. Over the past 7 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has remained unchanged for 2018 and 2019.”

CR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.78.

NYSE:CR opened at $71.73 on Monday. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

In other news, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,216.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 13,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $1,196,747.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,284.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,767 shares of company stock worth $1,885,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Crane by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,426,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,315,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,315,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Crane by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 132,354 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,400,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

