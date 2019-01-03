Credit Suisse AG Has $1.25 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 76.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 82.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,264,000 after buying an additional 137,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on MGP Ingredients to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.33. MGP Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,481,253.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,445.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP K. Pigott Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.91 per share, for a total transaction of $65,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,683.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,425 shares of company stock worth $200,710 over the last ninety days. 22.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

