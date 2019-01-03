Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,023 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 87.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

