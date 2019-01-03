Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Matthews International Corp (MATW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 7.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Matthews International by 42.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, insider David A. Schawk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $40,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. Matthews International Corp has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Matthews International Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

