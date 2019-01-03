Credit Suisse X Lnk Mul Ast Hgh Etn (NYSEARCA:MLTI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3555 per share on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X Lnk Mul Ast Hgh Etn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.61. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51. Credit Suisse X Lnk Mul Ast Hgh Etn has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/credit-suisse-x-lnk-mul-ast-hgh-etn-mlti-raises-dividend-to-0-36-per-share.html.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X Lnk Mul Ast Hgh Etn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X Lnk Mul Ast Hgh Etn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.