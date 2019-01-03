Credit Suisse X Lnk Mul Ast Hgh Etn (MLTI) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Credit Suisse X Lnk Mul Ast Hgh Etn (NYSEARCA:MLTI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3555 per share on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X Lnk Mul Ast Hgh Etn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MLTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.61. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51. Credit Suisse X Lnk Mul Ast Hgh Etn has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.
