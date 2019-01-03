Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of CEQP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 4,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,923. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,324,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,926,000 after purchasing an additional 261,315 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 79.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,049,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,307,000 after purchasing an additional 905,335 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,381.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,422 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth $26,458,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 663,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after acquiring an additional 318,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

