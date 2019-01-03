Critical Analysis: Alcentra Capital (ABDC) versus Franklin Resources (BEN)

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Alcentra Capital has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alcentra Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Alcentra Capital pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Resources has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Alcentra Capital and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital -29.76% 9.29% 5.02% Franklin Resources 12.10% 16.26% 10.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Alcentra Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alcentra Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alcentra Capital and Franklin Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcentra Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00 Franklin Resources 4 5 0 0 1.56

Alcentra Capital presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Franklin Resources has a consensus target price of $31.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Alcentra Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alcentra Capital is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alcentra Capital and Franklin Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital $33.35 million 2.69 -$19.10 million $1.32 5.03 Franklin Resources $6.32 billion 2.42 $764.40 million $3.19 9.36

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital. Alcentra Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Alcentra Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in the United States. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

