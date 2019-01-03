Critical Analysis: Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) & Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX)

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) and Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Aytu Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keryx Biopharmaceuticals -96.41% N/A -60.05% Aytu Bioscience -233.14% -126.47% -61.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Aytu Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Aytu Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Aytu Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keryx Biopharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17 Aytu Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 96.43%. Aytu Bioscience has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Given Aytu Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aytu Bioscience is more favorable than Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Aytu Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keryx Biopharmaceuticals $60.64 million 5.67 -$163.44 million ($0.88) -3.82 Aytu Bioscience $3.66 million 1.89 -$10.18 million ($27.94) -0.03

Aytu Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Keryx Biopharmaceuticals. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aytu Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu Bioscience has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its stock price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals beats Aytu Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis. The company has strategic alliances with Japan Tobacco Inc. and Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ferric citrate in Japan; and with Panion & BF Biotech, Inc. for the development and marketing of ferric citrate. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia. It also offers MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. In addition, the company provides MiOXSYS analyzer, a portable lightweight desktop platform that is used in clinical or research laboratory or near a patient care area; and MiOXSYS disposable sensors. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

