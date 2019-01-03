Critical Comparison: Audioeye (AEYE) and Xunlei (XNET)

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Audioeye has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Audioeye and Xunlei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audioeye $2.74 million 23.59 -$5.60 million ($1.25) -6.85 Xunlei $200.58 million 1.13 -$37.82 million N/A N/A

Audioeye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xunlei.

Profitability

This table compares Audioeye and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audioeye -133.78% -205.33% -111.00% Xunlei -1.10% -1.38% -1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Audioeye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Audioeye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Audioeye and Xunlei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Audioeye 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Audioeye currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Audioeye’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Audioeye is more favorable than Xunlei.

Summary

Xunlei beats Audioeye on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting; and AudioEye Ally Toolbar that provides easy-to-use and cloud-based assistive tools, which allow its clients to enhance the customer experience for those looking to customize the way in which they engage with the Web browser. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

