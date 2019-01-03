Critical Comparison: EOG Resources (EOG) and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 30.90% 16.79% 9.19% Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 63.84% 18.00% 18.00%

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.21 billion 4.69 $2.58 billion $1.12 80.90 Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.98 million 2.56 $6.09 million N/A N/A

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EOG Resources and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 7 19 0 2.73 Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources presently has a consensus target price of $136.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.46%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.0%. EOG Resources pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Sandridge Mississippian Trust I on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,527 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,313 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 503 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 4,263 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant and Woods counties in Oklahoma. The firm is entitled to receive proceeds from the sale of production attributable to the royalty interests. The company was founded on December 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

