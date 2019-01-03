Critical Survey: Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) vs. First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and First Interstate Bancsystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $31.56 million 3.63 $7.84 million N/A N/A First Interstate Bancsystem $519.53 million 4.32 $106.52 million $2.01 18.44

First Interstate Bancsystem has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Volatility and Risk

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Auburn National Bancorporation and First Interstate Bancsystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A First Interstate Bancsystem 0 1 5 0 2.83

First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.18%. Given First Interstate Bancsystem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate Bancsystem is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and First Interstate Bancsystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 25.65% 10.09% 1.05% First Interstate Bancsystem 25.82% 10.49% 1.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Interstate Bancsystem has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office in Auburn, Alabama; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, construction, mining, agriculture, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 126 banking offices located in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, and South Dakota. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.