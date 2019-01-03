Critical Survey: Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) versus First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $84.86 million 6.80 $15.97 million $1.64 25.22 First Citizens BancShares $1.61 billion 2.77 $323.75 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 24.21% 9.33% 1.13% First Citizens BancShares 21.65% 11.46% 1.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bank of Marin Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management sweep services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; cash management solutions; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.