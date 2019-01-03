Critical Survey: Orbotech (ORBK) & Electro-Sensors (ELSE)

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) and Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbotech and Electro-Sensors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbotech 0 4 0 0 2.00 Electro-Sensors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orbotech currently has a consensus price target of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Orbotech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orbotech is more favorable than Electro-Sensors.

Profitability

This table compares Orbotech and Electro-Sensors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbotech 14.62% 16.36% 11.74% Electro-Sensors -0.72% -0.43% -0.41%

Volatility and Risk

Orbotech has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electro-Sensors has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbotech and Electro-Sensors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbotech $900.86 million 3.03 $132.38 million $2.74 20.53 Electro-Sensors $7.84 million 1.54 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Orbotech has higher revenue and earnings than Electro-Sensors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of Orbotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Electro-Sensors shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Orbotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Electro-Sensors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orbotech beats Electro-Sensors on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software. The company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services direct imaging, automated optical inspection (AOI), automated optical shaping, via formation laser drilling tools, additive printing solutions, and other production systems used in the manufacture of PCBs; AOI, test, repair, and process monitoring systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs; and etch, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and molecular vapor deposition equipment used in the manufacture of SDs, such as micro-electro-mechanical systems, advanced semiconductor packaging, power and radio frequency devices, and high brightness light emitting diode devices. It is also involved in the research, development, and marketing of products for the deposition of thin film coating of various materials on crystalline silicon photovoltaic wafers for solar energy panels. In addition, the company develops and markets check processing and healthcare payments automation solutions to banks, financial, and other payment processing institutions and healthcare providers through system integrators and solution providers. The company was formerly known as Optrotech Ltd. and changed its name to Orbotech Ltd. as a result of its merger with Orbot Systems Ltd. in October 1992. Orbotech Ltd. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors. Its temperature application products consist of bearing, gear box, and motor temperature monitoring. The company also offers production monitoring devices that include a belt alignment and slide gate position monitor; vibration monitoring products; and tilt switches. In addition, it provides hazard monitoring systems, which integrate its sensors for monitoring temperature, belt misalignment, and shaft speed; and wireless hazard technology monitoring systems under the HazardPRO product name. It serves customers in various industries, such as grain, feed, milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation, and other processing industries. The company sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Electro-Sensors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Estate Of Nancy Peterson.

