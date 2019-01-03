CROAT Hits 1-Day Volume of $405.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. CROAT has a total market cap of $299,800.00 and $405.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000196 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 57,453,080 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

