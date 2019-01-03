CrypticCoin Trading Up 35.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $190,013.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.01524288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00338890 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00135355 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009916 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00028732 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,241,274,559 coins and its circulating supply is 2,544,764,735 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

