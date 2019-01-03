CryptoCarbon Price Hits $0.0119 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $294,652.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.02333388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00156135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00201435 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026327 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026315 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.