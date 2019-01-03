Cryptrust (CTRT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptrust token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $16,957.00 and $19,390.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.02300747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00154271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00200395 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026396 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026445 BTC.

Cryptrust Token Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,300,488,485 tokens. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

Cryptrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.