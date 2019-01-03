Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. With a rising interest-rate environment and improving non-interest bearing deposits, the company's net interest income and net interest margin are likely to grow. The company's strong liquidity position keeps it well poised for opportunistic expansions. Also, its steady capital-deployment activities reflect robust balance-sheet position. However, the company’s significant exposure to real estate in its loan portfolio and rising costs, mainly resulting from expanding franchise, are likely to deter bottom-line growth to some extent.”

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an equal rating to a weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Stephens set a $101.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.27. 1,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,878. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $353.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.38 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Dawson bought 3,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.63 per share, with a total value of $349,708.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,009. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

