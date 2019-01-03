Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.

CUBI stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $240,793.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2,252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

