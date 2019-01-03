Dare Bioscience (DARE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Dare Bioscience and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 46,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,278. Dare Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 205.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Dare Bioscience worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

