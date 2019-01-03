Davis R M Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.98.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,054.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/davis-r-m-inc-increases-position-in-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.