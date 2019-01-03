Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce $820.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $825.10 million and the lowest is $813.60 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $810.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Pivotal Research set a $120.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

DECK opened at $129.44 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,490.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $821,965. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 92,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 210,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,940,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,092,000 after buying an additional 422,981 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,297,000.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

