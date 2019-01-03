Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Receives $53.42 Average PT from Analysts

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Delek US from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Delek US from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of DK traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,445. Delek US has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Delek US had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $60,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,933,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,607 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 25,488.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,808,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,393,000 after purchasing an additional 697,134 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,777,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,850,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

