Delta Air Lines (DAL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Delta is being aided by strong demand for air travel. As a result of such robust demand, passenger revenues, accounting for bulk of the top line, are on the rise. The company's traffic during Thanksgiving bears testimony to its impressive performance. During the period, Delta reported a record traffic of 2.3 million customers. The company's measures to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks are commendable. The carrier's expansion efforts also deserve praise. However, high fuel costs might affect the company's fourth-qaurter results. Fuel costs are anticipated to be between $2.47 and $2.52 per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2018. Declining load factor is another cause for concern. Notably, load factor declined 10 basis points to 85.6%in the first 11 months of 2018 due to capacity expansion outweighing traffic growth.”

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.71. 1,316,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,750. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director George N. Mattson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,502.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,347,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,958,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,137,290,000 after buying an additional 1,297,215 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,555,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,651,336,000 after purchasing an additional 347,641 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,130,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,910,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,366,000 after purchasing an additional 199,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,867,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.